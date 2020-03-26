Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,831 Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,831 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 717.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 115,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 101,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 612,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 89,658 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $32.11. The company had a trading volume of 581,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,374. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $46.51.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.50 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 31.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,719.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Murdoch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.82 per share, with a total value of $27,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,440 shares of company stock worth $242,137. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

