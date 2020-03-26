Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,710 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,402,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,486,000 after purchasing an additional 769,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,361,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,853,000 after purchasing an additional 450,053 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,186,000 after purchasing an additional 299,476 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,941,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,816,000.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.62. 5,900,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,348. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.51. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4419 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

