Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,267 Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,267 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of CTXS traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.66. 3,576,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,383. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $577,962.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,488 shares in the company, valued at $43,893,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total value of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at $36,982,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,436 shares of company stock worth $5,542,079. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTXS. Raymond James raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.40.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.