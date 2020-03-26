Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,688 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,681 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,970,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 816,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,298,000 after acquiring an additional 138,226 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,116,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,020.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,530,000 after acquiring an additional 106,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.30. 1,991,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,119. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.85.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

