Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,043 Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $101.31. 681,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,929. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 158.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

