Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO traded up $36.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $844.43. The stock had a trading volume of 359,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,855. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,005.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,112.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Cfra upgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on AutoZone from $1,175.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price target on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,090.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,232.29.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

