Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.49. 2,665,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,752. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.76. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.97.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.