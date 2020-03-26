Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,345,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 425.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.02. 3,277,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,118. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $95.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

