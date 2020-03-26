Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,139 Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Docusign by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 56,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $150,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 479,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,022,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 43,690 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $3,284,177.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $568,360.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,915,212 shares of company stock worth $145,279,931. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,700,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,866. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 1.03. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $92.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.42 and its 200 day moving average is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Docusign from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Docusign from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

