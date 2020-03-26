Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,727,000 after buying an additional 3,810,452 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,475,000 after buying an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,545,000 after buying an additional 3,234,922 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,091,000 after buying an additional 2,941,503 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.47. 48,334,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,436,887. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

