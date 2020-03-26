Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,870 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,870 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 30.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190 over the last three months. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.82. 19,412,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,294,731. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $96.53 and a 12-month high of $128.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.44. The company has a market cap of $325.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

