Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 402 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $623,193,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 420,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $173,202,000 after acquiring an additional 325,691 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 911,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,683,768,000 after acquiring an additional 280,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,330.42.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $54.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,885.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,462,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,759. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $938.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,967.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,843.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.