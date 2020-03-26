Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,456,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,487,000 after buying an additional 90,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,717,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,105,000 after buying an additional 615,450 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,337,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,157,000 after buying an additional 83,438 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,295,000 after buying an additional 907,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $102,394,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.59.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $1,838,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,245.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ACGL traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,410,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,279. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.54 and a 1 year high of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

