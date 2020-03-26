Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after acquiring an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,134,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $734,696,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,696,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $562,442,000 after acquiring an additional 368,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,434,000 after acquiring an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,626,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,168,000 after acquiring an additional 336,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LOW traded up $6.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.72. 9,892,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,826,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average of $113.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.