Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $314,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,738 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 2,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,625 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,892 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.24.

Union Pacific stock traded up $9.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.49. 5,814,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,560,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

