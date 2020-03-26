Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $354,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $242,000.

FND traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, reaching $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,546,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,998. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FND. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $64.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

