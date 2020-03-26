Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $459,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,738 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

NYSE T traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $28.40. 67,987,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,473,734. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

