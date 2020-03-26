Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $521,000 in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,842.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.48.

LULU stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,582. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $266.20. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.84 and a 200 day moving average of $216.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

