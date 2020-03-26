Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $538,000 in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,482 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in HDFC Bank by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in HDFC Bank by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HDB traded up $4.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.00. 4,702,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.16. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.47.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

