Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $800,000 in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,870 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $9.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.29. 5,655,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.75. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Ross Stores from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

