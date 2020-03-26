Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $871,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,030 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,555,650 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,389,044,000 after purchasing an additional 978,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,386,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $815,274,000 after purchasing an additional 45,961 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $775,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,796,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $677,245,000 after purchasing an additional 107,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,524,302 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $653,756,000 after purchasing an additional 619,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,350,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.07. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

