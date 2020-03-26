Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Invests $952,000 in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in American Financial Group by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 43,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 687.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 70,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,753,000 after buying an additional 61,719 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Financial Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 821,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,099,000 after purchasing an additional 26,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AFG shares. ValuEngine cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Financial Group from $124.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.33.

AFG traded up $11.94 on Wednesday, hitting $71.07. 2,059,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,657. American Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $115.03. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.86.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

