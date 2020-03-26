Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $557,000 Investment in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 88,595 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.14.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.23. 501,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,935. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $260.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.