Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $631,000 Investment in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 360,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,889,000 after purchasing an additional 49,766 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 725.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 91,889 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,726,324.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IR traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,108,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

