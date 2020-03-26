Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $746,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.91. 20,010,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,149,046. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average is $83.12. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.