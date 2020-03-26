Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $867,000 Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,970,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 689.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after buying an additional 167,255 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Copart by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 1,726.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 97,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,666. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average of $87.29.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.60.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $4,229,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $7,371,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,895 shares of company stock valued at $24,174,699 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.