Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $872,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.99.

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Rajeev Sonthalia acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,195,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,003,068. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.70%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.