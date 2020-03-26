Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,419,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply in the third quarter valued at about $39,175,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in HD Supply by 917.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 931,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HD Supply by 1,540.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 989,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,778,000 after acquiring an additional 928,703 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in HD Supply by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,006,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,465,000 after purchasing an additional 245,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HDS traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.94. 1,943,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,485. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. HD Supply’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HDS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.64.

In other news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 41,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $970,233.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

