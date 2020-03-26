Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10,452.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,727,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644,581 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,892,000 after purchasing an additional 126,926 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,608,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,438 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,094,000 after purchasing an additional 406,741 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.07. 79,588,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,657,359. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.31. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

