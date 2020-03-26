Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,390 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NBL has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Noble Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NBL stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 15,951,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,212,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In related news, SVP Rachel G. Clingman acquired 17,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at $258,080.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Insiders bought a total of 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

