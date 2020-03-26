Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UTX. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $394,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in United Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

UTX traded up $9.43 on Wednesday, reaching $96.19. The company had a trading volume of 12,016,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,348. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.04 and its 200 day moving average is $140.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

