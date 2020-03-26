Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.11. 18,378,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,322,209. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

