Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 81,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,301,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.97. The company had a trading volume of 55,943,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,170,041. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.49 and its 200-day moving average is $155.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

