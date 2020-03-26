Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,167 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,167 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,957,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,220,293. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.93. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.68.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

