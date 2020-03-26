Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,823 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 4.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,450,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,822,000 after acquiring an additional 298,036 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 61,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $1,234,276.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,457 shares of company stock valued at $13,556,952 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,687. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $240.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.49 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

