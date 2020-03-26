Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,032 Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc (NYSE:NTG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTG. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of NYSE NTG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,152,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,394. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 92.16%.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

