Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,064 Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,095,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,644,000 after acquiring an additional 251,317 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 888,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,932,000 after acquiring an additional 117,169 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,398,000 after acquiring an additional 112,293 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,995,000 after acquiring an additional 106,191 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,172,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,158,000 after acquiring an additional 105,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $569,801.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.40.

Shares of RGA traded up $11.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.76. 2,021,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,681. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $169.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.64. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.73.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

