Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,485 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.06. 1,823,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,997. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6687 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

