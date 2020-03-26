Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,733 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 106,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $513,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 863,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,776,000 after acquiring an additional 32,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.32. 7,017,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,892,979. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7935 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

