Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,754 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Exelon by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 109.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 606,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,104,000 after purchasing an additional 316,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Exelon by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

Shares of EXC traded up $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,946,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,328,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

