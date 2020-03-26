Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes $432,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.64.

CMCSA traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.57. 57,828,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,686,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.09. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

