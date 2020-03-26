Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes $477,000 Position in RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,451,000 after purchasing an additional 370,850 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,612,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 71,792 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,678,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 1,085.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,472,000 after buying an additional 45,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $133,309.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan S. Fleming bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,876.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RLI from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE RLI traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.63. The stock had a trading volume of 257,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,598. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.79. RLI Corp has a twelve month low of $66.02 and a twelve month high of $99.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. RLI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 19.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. RLI’s payout ratio is 35.80%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.