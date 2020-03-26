Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes $535,000 Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGEE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,131. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $83.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 0.49.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $140.94 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

