Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes $640,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 478 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $28.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,101.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,511,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,656. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $760.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,340.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,320.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.91.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

