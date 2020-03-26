Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes $987,000 Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in CDW by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in CDW by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CDW by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in CDW by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $123.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

In related news, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,764.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDW traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.91. 1,746,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,930. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.41 and its 200 day moving average is $127.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

