Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BHGE. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,673,477,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,125,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $335,175,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth about $258,177,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter worth about $236,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

BHGE stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,682,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.73. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

