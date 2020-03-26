Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,526,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,348,805. The firm has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.65.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.34.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

