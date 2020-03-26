Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,385 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,003,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $181,891,000 after buying an additional 1,294,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,747,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,319,000 after purchasing an additional 725,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,480,000 after purchasing an additional 715,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $16,883,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $7.16. 12,025,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,308,673. Devon Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $35.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Devon Energy from to in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

