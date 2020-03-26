Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in EXACT Sciences by 1,423.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,492. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.60.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $295.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $116,084.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.54, for a total transaction of $155,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,397.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,731 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,531 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

