Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,194,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Markel by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,392,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,164,000 after buying an additional 28,255 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Markel by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,645,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Markel by 874.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,805,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $858.28. 72,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,710. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,170.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,157.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 40.37 EPS for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,174.00.

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.